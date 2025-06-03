AMC Summer Movie Camp Returns to AMC Theatres Beginning June 23

© 2022 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.

AMC Theatres, the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States and the world, today announced that its annual AMC Summer Movie Camp program is returning to theatres for summer 2025. Throughout the summer, guests can enjoy family-friendly titles from DreamWorks Animation and Illumination at select AMC locations throughout the United States. A new title will be featured each week, with screenings offered on Mondays and Wednesdays at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., beginning Monday, June 23.

AMC Summer Movie Camp will be available at 280 AMC locations, spread across in every major market. This year’s lineup includes eight popular animated films, such as the recent Oscar-nominated The Wild Robot and the Oscar-winning classic Shrek. Tickets purchased online are $5.19, which includes the online ticketing convenience fee, plus tax. Tickets are just $3, plus tax, when purchased at the box office, and for AMC Stubs Premiere members, who always enjoy the benefit of no online ticketing fees. Online ticketing fees are also waived for AMC Stubs Premiere GO! members when purchasing four or more tickets at once.

AMC Summer Movie Camp is sponsored by DreamWorks Animation’s The Bad Guys 2, which opens in theaters August 1. Tickets are on sale now, and a full list of titles and screening dates is available below:

Week 1: June 23/June 25 – THE BAD GUYS

Week 2: June 30/July 2 – MINIONS: RISE OF GRU

Week 3: July 7/July 9 – DESPICABLE ME 4

Week 4: July 14/July 16 – KUNG FU PANDA 4

Week 5: July 21/July 23 – THE WILD ROBOT

Week 6: July 28/July 30 – SHREK

Week 7: August 4/August 6 – MIGRATION

Week 8: August 11/August 13 – THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS

Spanish-dubbed versions of the titles will also be available at 20 select AMC locations. Those specific showtimes will be on Wednesdays at 2 p.m. each week