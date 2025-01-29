AMC Theatres 24-Hour Best Picture Showcase Movie Marathon Returns to Select Theaters

Courtesy of AMC

AMC Theatres has announced that their traditional 24-hour Best Picture Showcase movie marathon is returning to select AMC locations for the first time since 2019. Guests can watch some of the best-reviewed movies of the year back-to-back on the big screen over the span of 24 hours for one ticket price.

Aside from the 24-hour marathon in select markets, moviegoers can also enjoy a two-day Best Picture Showcase at 100 AMC locations across the U.S. Four or five of the films will play each Saturday, February 22 and March 1, ahead of the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 2. Whether you missed the movies nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, need a refresh before the big night (or want to take on a challenge) AMC Theatres has movie lovers covered.

The 24-hour marathon will start around 12pm on March 1st and end around 1pm on the following day (all times local and approximate). Participating locations include AMC Boston Common 19 Boston, AMC Burbank 16 Los Angeles, AMC Orange 30 Los Angeles, AMC Empire 25 New York, AMC Metreon 16 San Francisco. The order of the marathon will be as follows: The Brutalist 12:00pm, Nickel Boys 4:05 pm, A Complete Unknown 7:10pm, Anora 9:40pm, The Substance 12:10am, Conclave 2:40am, Dune: Part Two 4:50am, I’m Still Here 7:45am, Wicked 10:10am.

The 2-day marathon event will show the nominated films in the following order on each day, starting around 12pm. On Saturday February 22nd, the films will be I’m Still Here, Conclave, Nickel Boys, Anora, The Substance. On Saturday March 1st, the films will be Wicked, The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Dune: Part Two. The full list of all one hundred participating AMC locations for the 2-day marathon can be found here.

The Academy Awards will be presented on Sunday, March 2nd, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and televised live on ABC.