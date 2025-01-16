AMC Theatres Adds Premiere GO! Loyalty Tier for Frequent Moviegoers

AMC Theatres announced today an update to their AMC Stubs loyalty program with the addition of the new Premium GO! rewards tier.

AMC Stubs Insider members earn their Premiere GO! status, which is free of membership fees, by seeing at least 8 movies at AMC or earning at least 5,000 AMC Stubs points in a calendar year. Once a member earns AMC Stubs Premiere GO! status, they remain at that tier for the remainder of the calendar year and the following year.

AMC Stubs Premiere GO! members enjoy the following benefits, all with no membership fee:

Free large popcorn & fountain drink birthday gift

Free size upgrades on popcorn and fountain drinks

Priority lane access

No online ticketing fees for 4+ tickets purchased at the same time

Earn points at 2x the rate of Insiders

Points can be redeemed for rewards, which can be used to purchase tickets and concessions

“From its introduction more than a decade ago and throughout its existence, AMC Stubs has been the loyalty program leader in the entertainment industry. Just as important, it has served as an opportunity for us at AMC to continuously explore new ways to elevate the moviegoing experience and reward our loyal guests,” said Ellen Copaken, AMC’s senior vice president, marketing. “The introduction of AMC Stubs Premiere GO! gives our Insider members an exciting and achievable pathway to unlock enhanced rewards simply by enjoying the movies they love. This new tier is our way of saying thank you to our fans for their passion and dedication, while continuing to deliver the unparalleled value and convenience they expect from AMC.”

With the addition of Premiere Go!, the AMC Stubs program now has four tiers: Insider and Premiere Go! (both free), plus AMC Premiere (yearly fee) and AMC’s A-List subscription plan (monthly fee).