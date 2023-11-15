AMC Theatres and Hidden Valley Ranch Partner for Gourmet Popcorn

Courtesy of AMC Theatres

AMC Theatres has announced a partnership with Hidden Valley Ranch to create a gourmet movie theater popcorn. Beginning November 15th, popcorn lovers and ranch enthusiasts can enjoy Hidden Valley Ranch Gourmet Popcorn at select AMC Theatres locations nationwide. Over the past several months, AMC and Hidden Valley Ranch have worked together to develop the right balance of the tangy Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning with AMC’s perfectly popped popcorn. The limited time only offering joins other varieties such as gourmet cheddar and caramel. Guests can find a list of participating theaters here.

“As an industry leader in delicious, quality popcorn offerings in theaters and at home, AMC is always searching for innovative ways to bring exciting new flavor experiences to our guests,” said Nels Storm, the vice president of AMC Food & Beverage. “Combining America’s favorite ranch with our most popular snack, AMC Perfectly Popcorn, is sure to be a huge hit with moviegoers.”

“Hidden Valley Ranch Seasoning on popcorn has always been one of our favorite movie night combos,” said Kelly Rossi, the associate director at Hidden Valley Ranch. “We’re so excited for this new collaboration with AMC Theatres, helping us to bring the zest of ranch popcorn from the comfort of home to the big screen.”