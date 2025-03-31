AMC Theatres Announces 40 Additional Dolby Cinema Auditoriums by the End of 2027

AMC kicked off day one of CinemaCon 2025 by announcing a significant expansion of its partnership with Dolby for the tech provider’s PLF concept, Dolby Cinema. Beginning this year, AMC and Dolby will add 40 Dolby Cinema at AMC locations in the United States through the end of 2027.

This represents a nearly 25% increase of Dolby Cinema at AMC auditoriums in the United States, bringing the total number to over 200.

Dolby Cinema is the flagship offering of Dolby’s theatrical solutions, providing a fully Dolby-designed environment that gives audiences a captivating way to experience a film in Dolby Vision ultra-vivid picture quality combined with Dolby Atmos immersive sound.

For AMC, the expanded partnership marks another significant step in its ongoing commitment to invest in innovative technology and deliver the best premium experiences for its moviegoers. In addition to the new locations, AMC has also selected Dolby Vision as its HDR offering of choice.

“Premium moviegoing is defining the modern box office,” said Kevin Yeaman, President and CEO, Dolby Laboratories. “In expanding our longstanding partnership with AMC, we look forward to providing even more audiences with access to the most immersive film experiences that you can only get at Dolby Cinema.”

“For a decade, AMC and Dolby have provided moviegoers with incredible premium experiences—making the biggest blockbusters even bigger, brighter, louder, and more immersive,” said Adam Aron, Chairman and CEO of AMC Entertainment. “The expansion of this partnership is a powerful demonstration of AMC’s ongoing commitment to deliver this premium experience, sought out by filmmakers, studio partners, and our guests, to even more of our theaters and AMC moviegoers around the United States.”

2024 marked Dolby Cinema’s strongest year in history at the box office, surpassing the company’s record-setting 2023 box office gross.