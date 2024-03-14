AMC Theatres Announces Zoom Rooms at AMC in Eight Major Markets Across the Country

Courtesy of AMC

AMC Theatres and Zoom have announced Zoom Rooms at AMC in eight major markets around the country. Zoom Rooms at AMC enable companies with dispersed workforces and customer bases to bring people from different locations together at the same time for cohesive hybrid events and meeting experiences. The collaboration, first announced in late 2022, merges AMC Theatres’ sight, sound, and comfort with Zoom’s collaborative platform. Zoom Rooms at AMC can be leveraged for announcing exciting company news, product releases to customers, and more.

Through Zoom Rooms at AMC, businesses and organizations can leverage the Zoom platform to host Zoom meetings, events, webinars, and sessions on the big screen to help elevate interactive, hybrid events for business meetings, organizations, and event planners. For inquiries and bookings, visit Zoom Rooms at AMC.

Zoom Rooms at AMC are available at the following AMC locations around the U.S.:

Atlanta

AMC Parkway Pointe 15

Chicago

AMC River East 21

Denver

AMC 9+CO 10

Kansas City

AMC Town Center 20

Los Angeles

AMC The Grove 14

New York City

AMC Empire 25

San Jose

AMC Mercado 20

Seattle / Tacoma

AMC Pacific Place 11

“Zoom Rooms at AMC represents a groundbreaking fusion of technology and entertainment, and a significant step forward in AMC’s already successful corporate meetings business,” said Tim Anderson, the vice president of sales at AMC Theatres. “We are thrilled to offer a platform that helps transform meetings into immersive experiences, combining the best of both worlds – the exceptional facilities of AMC Theatres and the advanced collaboration features of the Zoom platform.”