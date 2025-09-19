AMC Theatres Distribution Releasing TAYLOR SWIFT | THE OFFICIAL RELEASE PARTY OF A SHOWGIRL, Featuring an In-Theater Exclusive Music Video Premiere, Oct. 3 – 5

Courtesy AMC

To celebrate the launch of her 12th studio album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” Taylor Swift is heading back to the big screen in movie theaters in the United States and around the world with Taylor Swift | The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, from Friday, October 3 through Sunday, October 5.

Showtimes begin in the United States October 3 at 3 p.m. EDT; noon PDT; and simultaneously across many time zones around the world. It is also expected to be available in select Dolby Cinema locations and other branded Premium Large Format experiences.

Taylor Swift | The Official Release Party of a Showgirl will play at all 540 AMC Theatres locations and thousands of other movie theater screens in North America, including Cinemark and Regal locations in the U.S., Cineplex in Canada, and Cinépolis and Cinemex in Mexico, beginning at 3 p.m. EDT. In the United States and Canda, AMC Theatres Distribution releases the title in partnership with Variance Films; in other international markets, AMC releases in partnership with Piece of Magic Entertainment.

Cinemark confirmed in a statement that Taylor Swift | The Official Release Party of a Showgirl will screen on Cinemark XD, the circuit’s proprietary PLF format. Said Cinemark President and CEO Sean Gamble in a statement: “We are thrilled to invite Swifties to celebrate TS12 together in a vibrant, communal setting where the magic of our auditoriums wraps you in the moment with larger-than-life visuals and enveloping surround sound, creating an experience that simply can’t be matched.”

AMC Theatres Distribution will also bring Taylor Swift | The Official Release Party of a Showgirl to movie theaters in 100 additional countries or more. Initially, it will play in movie theaters on October 3, 4, and 5, in Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. ODEON Cinemas (a division of AMC) and Cineworld are confirmed to be showcasing the title. Tickets for showtimes in these 18 countries will go on sale starting Tuesday, September 23.

Other international territories not listed above are expected to play the experience at a later weekend date in October. More details about international dates and international tickets-on-sale information will be announced on or around October 3.

This is the second collaboration between Taylor Swift and AMC Theatres Distribution, which launched in 2023 with the globally acclaimed Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which grossed more than $261 million at the global box office, becoming the highest-grossing concert film of all time.

At AMC locations, Taylor Swift | The Official Release Party of a Showgirl will not be preceded by any trailers or ads, and audience members are welcome to sing and dance during the screening. Though AMC Stubs members who purchase tickets to Taylor Swift | The Official Release Party of a Showgirl will earn points for doing so, points cannot be redeemed for tickets, which are non-refundable. A-List members similarly cannot reserve tickets to the event through the subscription program. AMC will be enhancing security at its U.S. theaters during the weekend of October 3, 4, and 5, and guests may be subject to bag checks.

The approximately 89-minute theatrical experience of Taylor Swift | The Official Release Party of a Showgirl includes: