AMC Theatres Expands Half-Price Deals for AMC Stubs Members

Courtesy of AMC

AMC Theatres has announced an expansion of its 50 percent off tickets initiative that makes moviegoing more affordable and accessible for millions of AMC Stubs members in the United States. Beginning Tuesday, July 8th, AMC’s long-running “Discount Tuesdays” will officially become “50% Off Tuesdays,” with AMC Stubs members receiving 50 percent off the regular adult-evening ticket price all day long at participating theaters in the United States. This is the same discount being offered through the newly introduced “50% Off Wednesdays” program, which launches the following day on Wednesday, July 9th.

Beginning this week, AMC Stubs members can watch the newest releases on the big screen at 50 percent off the normal adult-evening ticket price on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. In addition to half-price off tickets, AMC is also offering 50 percent off its small popcorn and drink combo (in theaters only) on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The 50 percent off tickets on Tuesdays and Wednesdays are available to the more than 36 million AMC Stubs members, including those who sign up for the free AMC Stubs Insider tier. Premium format surcharges and online ticketing fees still apply, but the base ticket price for eligible formats will reflect the 50 percent discount. Certain movies and holiday periods may be excluded.

Guests who are not currently AMC Stubs members can join for free through the AMC mobile app, AMCTheatres.com, or at any AMC theatre location. Membership provides access to exclusive offers and year-round savings, including discounted tickets, reward points, birthday perks, and more.

Adam Aron, the chairman and chief executive officer of AMC Theatres, said, “Following the overwhelmingly positive guest response to our announcement of ‘50% Off Wednesdays’ ticket pricing, two things became clear. First, our ‘Discount Tuesdays’ program will benefit from clear, concise messaging that resonates with value-seeking moviegoers. So, we are changing our Tuesday prices and our Tuesday consumer communications such that Tuesdays and Wednesdays will both feature the same 50 percent off pricing offer.

And second – those moviegoers are also seeking value on concessions. While moviegoers are not required to purchase any food or drink to take advantage of the ticket price discounts, and while we still expect many moviegoers will opt for others of our popular snack items, there is an opportunity to add incremental snack purchase revenues for AMC on Tuesdays and Wednesdays by our featuring on these two days a new 50 percent off pricing deal on our small popcorn and drink combo as well. Whether it is through our highly successful A-List subscription program, discounted matinee pricing, or our new ‘50% Off Tuesdays and Wednesdays’ pricing program, AMC continues to offer bargain opportunities for those moviegoers who want to avail themselves of really superb deals.”