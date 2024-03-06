AMC Theatres Invites Movie Fans to Enjoy a Month of Movies for 99 Cents when Joining AMC Stubs A-List 

Image Courtesy AMC

AMC Theatres, the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States and the world, today announced that for a limited time, movie lovers can enjoy a month of movies for just 99-cents when joining AMC Stubs A-List.

Now through May 29, AMC Theatres is providing guests the opportunity to enlist in the AMC Stubs A-List subscription program and get their first month for $0.99 plus tax, enabling them to enjoy up to three movies each week. This offer is valid for any guest who isn’t an existing A-List member or accounts with an A-List cancellation within the last 6 months. A three-month commitment is required to qualify for this promotion.

Other A-List perks include:

All premium formats, including Dolby Cinema, IMAX® at AMC, and PRIME at AMC™, Laser at AMC™ and more

$5 reward for every $50 spent

10% back on food and drink purchases

Free size upgrades on popcorn and fountain drinks

Free ticket reservations online

Priority lanes at the concession stand

“With A-List members enjoying up to three movies per week, in any format, along with a host of other great benefits for one monthly price, AMC Stubs A-List is a must-have for every movie fan,” said Ellen Copaken, SVP, Marketing. “As we move into the spring and summer moviegoing season, with so many exciting titles hitting theatres in the coming months, this offer makes moviegoing easier, more convenient and provides A-List members with perks that enhance the overall movie experience from start to finish.”