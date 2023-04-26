AMC Theatres Launches the AMC Entertainment Visa Card

Graphic: Business Wire; Courtesy AMC

AMC Theatres, the largest exhibitor in the United States and the world, has launched a co-branded credit card with Visa and fintech company Deserve, in a development first announced last December.

With the AMC Entertainment Visa Card, cardholders can earn points on their AMC Stubs loyalty program: 50 points for every dollar spent with AMC; 20 points per dollar spent on dining, groceries, and gas; and 10 points per dollar spent on all other purchases. New cardholders who spend $50 in their first three months can earn an extra $50 in AMC Stubs Bonus Bucks to spend on their next trip to an AMC theater or on AMCTheatres.com.

For every 5,000 AMC Stubs points earned, AMC Stubs members can earn $5 AMC Stubs rewards; additionally, AMC Stubs A-List and Premiere members can use their AMC Stubs rewards for free or discounted movie tickets, including for the latest blockbusters in premium formats.

“The AMC Entertainment Visa Card offers an incredible value proposition for AMC moviegoers. Turning everyday purchases into AMC Stubs points that accelerate rewards earned toward concessions–plus tickets for our A-List and Premiere members–offers broad appeal to moviegoers both frequent and casual,” said Eliot Hamlisch, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, AMC Theatres. “The AMC Entertainment Visa Card is a perfect extension of our AMC Stubs program, not only serving to remind our guests about their passion for moviegoing each time they take the card out of their wallet, but also rewarding Stubs Members for purchases at 44 million Visa-accepting merchant locations in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.”