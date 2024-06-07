AMC Theatres Offers Movie Lovers Eight Ways to Save at the Movies This Summer

AMC Theatres, the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States and the world, is providing movie lovers affordable options to experience the magic of movies this summer, with eight different ways to save money at the theater.
“We offer moviegoers many different ways to find opportunities to save at AMC all summer long,” said Ellen Copaken, Senior Vice President, Marketing. “These deals help make the magic of movies at AMC even more affordable and accessible for moviegoers throughout the United States.”
From benefit-rich loyalty programs and matinee pricing to day-specific discounts and Fan Faves at just $5 +tax, AMC Theatres is consistently bringing value to top entertainment. Whether you are going on vacation or planning a staycation to save on your wallet this summer, here are eight ways to save at the movies:
- Discount Tuesday – AMC Stubs A-List, Premiere, and Insider members save a percentage on tickets versus the regular ticket price every Tuesday at AMC locations. Guests can maximize their Discount Tuesday experience at the concession stand with a small drink or ICEE and a small popcorn for just $5 +tax.
- Matinee Pricing – Every day before 4 p.m., movie tickets are 25% off the evening ticket prices at any AMC, AMC Dine-In or AMC Classic cinema nationwide.
- AMC Summer Movie Camp – Beginning June 24 and running through Aug. 14, every Monday and Wednesday for eight weeks, parents and kids can enjoy classics for just $3 +tax per ticket. This year’s summer movie camp slate includes favorite titles such as Minions: The Rise of Gru, Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax, Sing, Sinf 2, The Secret Life of Pets, Migration, Despicable Me 2, and Despicable Me 3.
- AMC Stubs A-List subscription – AMC Stubs A-Listers can see up to 3 movies every week in any format, including Dolby Cinema, IMAX, and PRIME at AMC. Membership starts at $19.95 +tax per month (see website for all pricing) and lets users instantly make free ticket reservations online, earn points with every purchase, and more.
- AMC Stubs Premiere membership – For $15 +tax per year, guests save via waived online ticket fees and free size upgrades on popcorn and fountain drinks. Plus, they receive $5 rewards for every $50 spent. Those join through September 4 will receive a $5 bonus bucks offer to use on tickets or snacks.
- AMC Screen Unseen – Are you a gambler? Like a good mystery experience? Then take advantage of new, never-before-seen films for just $5 +tax with AMC Screen Unseen. The movie will be unveiled at showtime, but we will share the MPA rating beforehand.
- AMC Fan Faves – Throughout the year, AMC offers a selection of fan fave films with tickets for just $5 +tax every day, so you can experience movies the way they were meant to be seen — on the big screen at AMC.
- The Gift of Movie Subscriptions or AMC Gift Cards –You also can give the gift of movies to a loved one here. And watch for other offers, deals on gift cards, and more online.
