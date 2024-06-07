AMC Theatres Offers Movie Lovers Eight Ways to Save at the Movies This Summer

AMC Theatres. Photo by Daniel Loria

AMC Theatres, the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States and the world, is providing movie lovers affordable options to experience the magic of movies this summer, with eight different ways to save money at the theater.

“We offer moviegoers many different ways to find opportunities to save at AMC all summer long,” said Ellen Copaken, Senior Vice President, Marketing. “These deals help make the magic of movies at AMC even more affordable and accessible for moviegoers throughout the United States.”

From benefit-rich loyalty programs and matinee pricing to day-specific discounts and Fan Faves at just $5 +tax, AMC Theatres is consistently bringing value to top entertainment. Whether you are going on vacation or planning a staycation to save on your wallet this summer, here are eight ways to save at the movies: