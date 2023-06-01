AMC Theatres On Demand Taps Fandango’s Vudu as Official Streaming Destination

Courtesy of Fandango

Vudu, the on-demand streaming service from Fandango, announced today that it now serves as the official new streaming platform for consumers of AMC Theatres On Demand. In late 2019, AMC Theatres became the first U.S. exhibitor to launch a streaming platform. Initially, AMC On Demand followed the blueprint of existing exhibitor VOD services, but when the pandemic hit, the circuit’s groundbreaking deal with Universal Pictures gave AMC Theatres On Demand consumers access to first-run titles. Starting today, AMC Theatres On Demand users can transfer their account to Vudu, where they can continue to rent and purchase premium entertainment, as well as watch their catalog of previously acquired movies.

As a new Vudu customer, every AMC Theatres On Demand consumer also now has access to Vudu’s catalog of more than 200,000 movie and TV shows to rent or buy, including their large collection of 4K UHD titles, along with thousands of titles to watch for free – all with no subscription required. To celebrate, many of the movies previously purchased through AMC Theatres On Demand will automatically be upgraded to the highest quality format available on Vudu, including 4K Ultra HD.

Additionally, AMC Theatres On Demand users who are brand-new Vudu consumers will enjoy 15% off every purchase made on the service in their first month. To migrate existing AMC content libraries to Vudu, AMC Theaters On Demand consumers can link their current Vudu account using the same email address, or create a new Vudu account.

Other Vudu benefits include personalized deals with Mix & Match bundles, family-friendly features like Kids Mode, the ability to combine movie libraries from other platforms through Movies Anywhere, and everything consumers need to manage their digital collections on Vudu, such as list-building and easy ways to transfer physical discs to digital.

“AMC Theatres has been a valued exhibition partner of Fandango’s for more than two decades, and we’re thrilled to now offer our Vudu streaming service to AMC Theatres On Demand consumers,” said Cameron Douglas, the vice president of home entertainment at Fandango. “As consumers’ appetite for top-notch entertainment continues to grow, as well as their desire to watch the best movies both on the big screen and at home, this incredible collaboration with AMC Theatres will ensure that fans get seamless access to the premium content they love and crave.”

“As the first theatrical exhibitor in the United States to bring first-rate films through the life cycle from theaters to home, we at AMC take pride in having served our guests through a multitude of platforms during the pandemic,” said Nikkole Denson-Randolph, the senior vice president of content strategy & inclusive programming at AMC. “As we continue to evolve our business and remain focused on Making Movies Better by enhancing the theatrical experience, we’re even more excited to expand our relationship with a trusted partner, who will ensure a continued preeminent experience for those consumers who are streaming their post-theatrical movies at home.”