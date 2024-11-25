AMC Theatres’ Pre-Thanksgiving Weekend is the Highest in AMC’s 104-Year History

Courtesy of Universal Pictures

AMC Theatres was the popular place to be this past weekend in a strong opening weekend for both Wicked and Gladiator II. The company roared to its highest domestic revenue (admissions revenue plus food and beverage, including merchandise) on the weekend before Thanksgiving in AMC’s 104-year history. It was also the highest domestic admissions revenue on the weekend before Thanksgiving since 2019, and the third highest domestic admissions revenue on the weekend before Thanksgiving in AMC’s history. Globally AMC Theatres and ODEON Cinemas combined to welcome 4.6 million moviegoers from Thursday to Sunday.

Domestically, AMC’s merchandise programs for Wicked got a huge thumbs up from fans. Wicked collectables effectively sold out mid-way through the weekend. This includes AMC’s two distinct green and pink popcorn vessels based on Wicked’s two main characters Elphaba and Glinda, and the 32-ounce Grippr cup with two translucent toppers based on Elphaba and Glinda.

AMC has also announced that starting in late December, select AMC locations will play Wicked Singalong showtimes, specifically designated for fans to sing their hearts out along with the lyrics on screen. Look for more information about Wicked Singalong showtimes and locations in the weeks to come.



AMC Chairman and CEO Adam Aron commented, “Naturally, we are pleased that at our U.S. theatres, AMC just recorded our highest revenues for a pre-Thanksgiving weekend in AMC’s entire history. Similarly, it is thoroughly satisfying that fully 4.6 million people graced our AMC Theatres in the U.S. and Odeon Cinemas abroad over the just completed four days Thursday to Sunday. What a wonderful way to head into what we expect will be a busy and entertaining holiday moviegoing season. We extend our gratitude and congratulations to Jon M. Chu and our partners at Universal Pictures on Wicked’s success, and as well extend our gratitude and congratulations to Sir Ridley Scott and our partners at Paramount for the success of Gladiator II. Both films were expertly made, and brilliantly marketed to their audiences. This past weekend’s result is yet another demonstration that moviegoers want to see these films on the biggest screens, with the biggest sounds, and that theatrical exhibition is ready and able to support multiple blockbuster titles opening on the same weekend.”