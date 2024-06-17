AMC Theatres Records its Most-Attended and Highest-Grossing Weekend of 2024, Domestically and Globally

Images courtesy Disney/Pixar, Sony Pictures

AMC Theatres, the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States and the world, today announced that the weekend of June 13-16 garnered the highest attendance and highest admissions revenue for AMC locations during a weekend in 2024—both in the United States and globally.

At its locations in the United States and around the world, AMC posted its most attended day of the year on Friday, June 14. That record was immediately broken the next day on Saturday, which now ranks as AMC‘s busiest day of 2024.

In the United States, more than one million people each went to the movies at an AMC theater on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. As such, in the United States, AMC’s top performance on any Friday, Saturday, or Sunday of this year, based on attendance and also on admissions revenue, all occurred this past weekend.

Total U.S. attendance at AMC Theatres was approximately 3.8 million over the Thursday-Sunday four-day period.

It was also a banner weekend at AMC’s international theatres, with attendance up by double-digit percentages compared to the same weekend last year.

The strong attendance at AMC Theatres, both in the U.S. and internationally, is credited to the performance of multiple films. First is the jaw-dropping opening weekend success of Inside Out 2, which opened to more than $150 million across the industry domestically. Also providing a key attendance lift was the continued performance of Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which saw a strong hold in its second weekend with $33 million at the domestic industry box office.

AMC Chairman and CEO, Adam Aron, commented:

“Once again, the moviegoing public has demonstrated that the magic of the movies and the theatrical experience is alive and powerful. While at first glance Inside Out 2 and Bad Boys: Ride or Die appear to be very different films, they share a strong crossover in that they both were made specifically for the big screen and expertly marketed to a theatrical moviegoing audience. The results of those efforts were in full force this weekend.”

Aron continued:

“We extend our gratitude to the filmmakers of Inside Out 2 and Bad Boys: Ride or Die, and to our studio partners at Disney and Sony Pictures, for delivering these incredible films to moviegoing audiences. Most of all, we thank our guests for choosing to see these wonderful movies on the huge screens, with terrific sound, and in ever-so-comfortable seats featured by AMC.”