AMC Theatres, REI Co-op Studios, and Mountainfilm Team Up To Bring “Mountainfilm Adventure Shorts” To The Big Screen This Fall

Image courtesy AMC Theatres

AMC Theatres, the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States and in the world; REI Co-op Studios, the outdoor specialty retailer’s in-house content division; and Mountainfilm, one of North America’s longest-running documentary film festivals, today announced an all-new content and marketing partnership that will bring a collection of festival-favorite short films to AMC locations across the country this fall.

Premiering on September 28-29, adventure lovers can enjoy Mountainfilm Adventure Shorts, presented by REI Co-op Studios, at 100 AMC locations throughout the United States. This special event includes a selection of curated short films that appeared at the 46th Mountainfilm Festival during Memorial Day weekend.

Mountainfilm is a festival of films, people, stories, and ideas that celebrate the indomitable spirit, and the films included in this series will showcase Mountainfilm’s values of embracing adventure, preserving environments, connecting cultures, and celebrating courage. The filmmakers featured in the festival will be compensated by the conglomerate.

Mountainfilm Adventure Shorts, presented by REI Co-op Studios, is the first time these companies have come together. Many AMC theatres and REI retail locations operate in the same retail developments but serve unique customers. Teaming up delivers compelling adventure content on AMC’s big screens for moviegoers and allows all companies to reach new potential audiences.

“We’re excited about this opportunity to work with REI Co-op Studios and Mountainfilm to activate tens of millions of American adventure lovers with compelling content curated by Mountainfilm and appealing to the REI community,” said Elizabeth Frank, EVP, Worldwide Programming and Chief Content Officer, AMC Theatres. “Through this introduction of the Mountainfilm Adventure Shorts event, we see an excellent opportunity to broaden our moviegoing population. It’s another way that AMC is looking beyond traditional content models to bring moviegoers into its theatres.”

“We believe adventure inspires adventure, and outdoor films are among the most evocative mediums to do just that. Our goal is to curate or create the best outdoor stories around and share them as widely as possible,” said Joe Crosby, Director of Brand and Content Marketing at REI. “This collaboration with Mountainfilm and AMC brings together a little of what we all do best, around the shared objective to inspire more people to get out and experience all or some of what the outdoors can offer.”

“Uniting on a project like this with these brands provides a great opportunity to reach new audiences with festival-favorite adventure short films. Mountainfilm celebrates the indomitable spirit and we look forward to elevating filmmakers while sharing these inspiring stories across the country,” said Sage Martin, Executive Director of Mountainfilm.