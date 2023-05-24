AMC Theatres Summer Movie Camp Returns With For the First Time Since 2019

Courtesy AMC / BusinessWire

For the first time since before the pandemic, AMC Theatres is bringing its family-friendly summer screening series, AMC Summer Movie Camp, back to theaters. Through AMC Summer Movie Camp, moviegoers at select AMC locations can attend screenings of recent and classic family titles for $3 plus tax on Wednesdays and $5 plus tax on Saturdays throughout the summer.

AMC Summer Movie Camp is available at approximately 400 AMC locations throughout the United States, including every AMC Classic. The program begins Saturday, May 27, and runs through August.

Fourteen titles will rotate through the program this summer, including recent hits like Puss in Boots: The Last Wish; franchise titles with new upcoming installments, Kung Fu Panda and Trolls World Tour; and beloved classic titles like The Land Before Time.

Every participating AMC location will offer dedicated showtimes on Wednesday and Saturdays, starting between 11 a.m. and noon. Tickets are on sale now and a full list of titles and their release dates are as follows:

May 27/May 31 – The Land Before Time

June 3/June 7 – DC League of Super-Pets

June 10/June 14 – Minions: The Rise of Gru

June 17/June 21 – Paw Patrol: The Movie

June 24/June 28 – Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

June 30/July 5 – Kung Fu Panda

July 8/July 12 – Trolls World Tour

July 15/July 19 – Mummies

July 22/July 26 – The Secret Life of Pets

July 29/August 2 – The Boss Baby: Family Business

August 5/August 9 – Shrek 2

August 11/August 16 – Sing 2

August 19/August 23 – The Croods: A New Age

August 26/August 30 – Sonic the Hedgehog 2

“For generations of moviegoers and families, the warm summer months meant daytime trips to the movie theater. AMC Summer Movie Camp was designed with that feeling in mind, when school is out and there’s free time for fun,” said Elizabeth Frank, EVP, Worldwide Programming & Chief Content Officer, AMC. “Through the return of this exciting program, moviegoers of any age can enjoy a popular film on the big screen, at a value that ensures that it’s accessible to everyone, and groups of all sizes.”