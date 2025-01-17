AMC Theatres to Screen Live Simulcast of FireAid Benefit Concert

Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Joni Mitchell, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and more will be taking the stage at FireAid, a benefit concert for Los Angeles-area wildfire relief to be held on January 30 at Inglewood, California’s Intuit Dome and Kia Forum. In addition to being livecast on various streaming platforms, it will screen live at select AMC Theatres locations across the U.S., with all ticket sale proceeds donated to assist L.A. relief efforts.

“Hollywood is central to AMC’s existence, so we are deeply saddened by the fire devastation and loss of life in and around Los Angeles,” wrote AMC CEO Adam Aron on X. “We are honored to simulcast live this extraordinary FireAidLA charity concert.”

Additions to the FireAir lineup, as well as information on which AMC locations will be screening the concert, are to be announced in the coming days.