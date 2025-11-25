AMC Theatres to Launch AMC Popcorn Pass on Cyber Monday

Courtesy of AMC

AMC Theatres has announced the launch of the AMC Popcorn Pass, a new annual benefit that lets AMC Stubs members enjoy 50% off a large popcorn every day at U.S. AMC locations. The AMC Popcorn Pass goes on sale beginning December 1, 2025, and is good for a full year, through December 31, 2026. It is $29.99+tax per year and is only available to AMC Stubs members. The earlier a member joins, the more days they can take advantage of the benefit.

With a one-time annual purchase, AMC Stubs members unlock a daily discount on a large AMC Perfectly Popcorn – complete with the AMC Stubs free refill membership benefit – turning a single purchase into a full year of flavorful savings. The AMC Popcorn Pass is not valid for mobile order and may be used only by the pass holder. The pass replaces the AMC Annual Bucket, which was available only to guests at AMC CLASSIC locations.

“Popcorn is at the heart of the moviegoing experience, and the AMC Popcorn Pass makes it easier than ever for guests to enjoy the treat they love each time they visit,” said Carrie Trotter, the senior vice president of marketing at AMC Theatres. “From families making memories to movie fans who never miss a blockbuster, this new offering delivers incredible value and adds even more enjoyment to every trip to the movies.”