AMC Theatres to Make Moviegoing More Affordable with Wednesday Pricing Initiative

AMC Lincoln Square 13, Photo: Daniel Loria

With the spring box office in April and May booming, AMC Theatres announced today a major new pricing initiative. 50% off Wednesdays is designed to make moviegoing more affordable than ever. Beginning July 9th, AMC Stubs members will enjoy a price reduction of 50% off the adult-evening base ticket price all day long, on Wednesdays at all AMC locations in the United States. This new program is in addition to AMC continuing to offer discounts for AMC Stubs members on Tuesdays.

Available to all 36 million AMC Stubs members, including any new members of AMC Stubs (AMC Stubs Insider membership is completely free to join), the new program allows guests to experience the latest blockbuster hits and other beloved stories on the big screen at a significantly reduced cost. Additional charges for premium formats such as IMAX at AMC, Dolby Cinema at AMC, PRIME at AMC, and RealD 3D apply, but the 50% discount will be applied to the base ticket price of those formats as well. While certain movies and holiday time periods may be excluded from the 50% Off Wednesdays program, it is envisioned that if successful, this new AMC pricing initiative will be almost universally available at all AMC Theatres in the United States going forward.

Guests who are not currently AMC Stubs members can sign up to be AMC Stubs Insider members for free through the AMC mobile app, website, or at their local theater. AMC Stubs membership allows for the earning of points redeemable for discounts at AMC Theatres, and offers additional perks year-round, including half-price tickets on Wednesdays, free birthday rewards, and access to exclusive offers and promotions.

AMC Chairman and CEO Adam Aron commented, “At AMC, we’ve gone to great lengths to create the preeminent moviegoing environment at our AMC theaters including our offering more comfortable seating, more premium formats, and better food and beverage offerings. Now, we also are pleased to make moviegoing more affordable, with our new ‘50% Off Wednesdays’ effort. Realistically, we could not afford to have made this change to our ticket pricing strategy until the box office showed true signs of sustained recovery. But in April and now in May, the box office has been booming, and the remainder of 2025 appears poised to continue that upward box office trend.”

Aron continued, “The introduction of Discount Tuesdays several years ago has turned Tuesday into one of the best attended days of the week, in part because there is a segment of the moviegoing audience who looks first for a great value in their moviegoing. With the introduction by AMC of 50% off Wednesdays, we’re looking to turn Wednesday into a similarly strong-attendance day for moviegoers at our theaters.”