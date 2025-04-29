AMC Theatres Unveils First XL at AMC Auditoriums

Courtesy of AMC Theatres

AMC Theatres has announced it has opened the company’s first two XL at AMC auditoriums, both in the Kansas City market. The extra-large format (XLF) experience is officially branded and available to AMC guests for the first time ever at AMC Dine-In Studio 28 in Olathe, Kansas, and AMC Dine-In Prairiefire 17 in Overland Park, Kansas.

This XLF experience features a wall-to-wall screen of at least 40 feet wide and 4K Laser projection, powered by Barco. Moviegoers can expect to see the biggest blockbusters on XL at AMC screens, in 2D and 3D formats. The XL at AMC experience will also allow more large-screen programming flexibility at AMC when multiple blockbusters are playing in theaters that also contain a Premium Large Format (PLF) screen.

This new XL at AMC initiative is designed to make it easier for guests to identify the largest non-PLF auditorium in theaters that have screens at least 40 feet wide. Every XL at AMC auditorium receives a branded entry, and easy-to-identify branding on the AMC website and mobile app.

The XL at AMC auditorium is the latest innovation under the AMC Go Plan, the company’s forward-looking strategy to invest in and reimagine the theatrical experience for guests nationwide. AMC expects to unveil up to 50 XL at AMC locations by the end of 2025.

Chairman and CEO of AMC Theatres, Adam Aron, commented on the launch, “XL at AMC is the next evolution in ensuring our guests know where they can find the largest screens at our theatres. We are excited to open our first XL auditoriums right here in our home state of Kansas, as we execute on the AMC Go Plan and reaffirm our commitment to redefining what it means to go to the movies.”