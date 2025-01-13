AMC Theatres Will Celebrate National Popcorn Day with All-You-Can-Eat Popcorn and Other Discounts

Courtesy of AMC

AMC Theatres announced today guests can get their fill of AMC Perfectly Popcorn with an all-you-can-eat deal throughout National Popcorn Day on Sunday, January 19th with a purchase of any size popcorn. Beyond the all-you-can-eat unlimited refills in theaters, AMC Stubs members enjoy free refills on large popcorn purchases all year long.

Those who want to embrace the spirit of the day and go all in should seek out AMC’s limited-edition, Loungefly crossbody Popcorn Bag, available at most AMC locations nationwide for 50% off when you buy any size popcorn during National Popcorn Day, while supplies last. These limited-edition AMC Theatres Popcorn Loungefly crossbody bags feature a plastic sleeve inside that helps protect the bag if you want to put your popcorn in it, as well as an inside pocket (in the dome of the bag) where you can store extra snacks to mix in. AMC also has other popcorn-themed wearables and merch available online at AMCTheatresShop.com.

For those that can’t make it to theaters, DoorDash and Uber Eats now deliver AMC Theatres popcorn (and much more) right to your door. On National Popcorn Day, guests can enjoy AMC popcorn from home with $5 off when you spend $20. Popcorn lovers may even want to opt for the AMC Perfectly Popcorn MegaBag–a bag of popcorn that’s three-times the size of AMC’s large popcorn and comes with a bottle of buttery flavored topping. AMC Theatres microwave and ready-to-eat popcorn is also available in more than 7,000 grocery stores, including Walmart, Kroger and Publix locations. AMC’s latest addition to its microwave lineup is Cinnamon Butter and all varieties come with a $3 discount on your next AMC movie ticket.