Angel Increases Global Reach Through Third Round of International Distribution Partnerships

Courtesy of Angel Studios

Angel Studios is building on the global momentum of the Angel Guild with a third wave of international distribution partnerships. With agreements secured by Michael Lavey and Thomas Molter, these partners will bring Angel’s upcoming theatrical slate to audiences across their regions. New international partnerships include Continental Film (Czech Republic, Slovakia), Galapagos Films (Poland), and Hark & Company (Japan).

Each of these partners will implement Angel’s innovative ‘Pay It Forward’ technology with their local exhibitors, enabling fans to share movie tickets with audiences who might not otherwise attend. Additional markets are expected to be added throughout 2025. Already announced key global projects include Sketch, Truth & Treason, and I Was a Stranger. These global partnerships will extend the theatrical run of Angel films following their domestic debut, including the King of Kings, Homestead, The Last Rodeo, and Bonhoeffer.

Previously announced partnerships include, A Contracorriente (Spain), Blitz (Croatia, Ex-yugoslavia), Crystalsky (Philippines), Empire (South Africa, Botswana, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Rwanda, Swaziland, Tanzania including Zanzibar, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe), Filmone (Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria), Kinostar (Germany), Kova (UK, Ireland), Neema Media (Benelux), Nos (Portugal), Paris Films (Brazil), Rialto (Australia, New Zealand), Rola (Argentina, Bolivia, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Chile, Panama, Guatemala, Honduras, El Slavador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, Paraguay, Uruguay), Saje Distribution (France), Santa Barbara Films (Colombia), Shaw (Singapore), Skyline Entertainment (Sri Lanka).

“Expanding Angel’s reach with our distribution partners highlights a shared vision to bring uplifting and inspiring films to audiences worldwide,” said Jared Geesey, the chief distribution officer at Angel. “Establishing three new international partnerships underscores our commitment to expanding Angel’s presence and impact on the global stage.”

“The output deal we have just signed with Angel marks the next level of our collaboration with this partner,” said Michał Broniszewski, head of distribution and sales at Galapagos Films. “We are proud to be representing Angel productions in Poland in the upcoming years and building audiences for their films and brand recognition in our region.”