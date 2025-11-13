Angel’s DAVID Breaks Company Presale Record at Nearly $3M in Three Weeks

Courtesy of Angel

Angel has announced that its upcoming animated epic David has earned nearly $3 million in theatrical pre-sales in three weeks, the highest in Angel’s history, and according to Angel that’s also the highest ever reported for an animated theatrical musical in that timeframe. The film opens in theaters nationwide on December 19. Multi-platinum artist Phil Wickham headlines David, joined by actor, dancer, and singer Brandon Engman as young David.

Angel recently released the film’s full original soundtrack, reportedly the earliest complete soundtrack ever launched for an animated theatrical musical, giving audiences a first listen to its stirring music. The David teaser trailer amassed nearly three million views on YouTube, and across platforms, some of the film’s standout music moments have generated more than 17 million views.

Building on this momentum, Angel will also host a special David Family Sing-Along event in theaters nationwide on December 31, an interactive celebration designed to extend the film’s momentum and bring audiences together for a music-filled New Years’ experience.

In addition to David, Angel’s upcoming theatrical slate showcases a diverse range of stories and genres. Highlights include I Was a Stranger, a tale of resilience and hope set against the backdrop of the Syrian Civil War and featured in more than 50 film festivals worldwide; Solo Mio, a heartwarming romantic comedy starring Kevin James, Kim Coates, and Alyson Hannigan; and Young Washington, an epic biopic starring Kelsey Grammer, Mary-Louise Parker, Ben Kingsley and William Franklyn-Miller in the title role, set for release on July 3, 2026.

“Angel continues to deliver compelling films that resonate with audiences across our circuit, and David is no exception,” said Cinemark senior vice president of global content strategy and analysis Justin McDaniel. “We are seeing strong early enthusiasm from moviegoers, and its release during the Christmas holiday makes it a fitting choice for families seeking inspiring and faith-filled entertainment. We look forward to bringing David to our immersive auditoriums this December.”

“The early success of David is no surprise,” said Jordan Harmon, the president of Angel. “Our audience chooses which stories reach theaters, and the Angel Guild has embraced David with the highest scores ever recorded. This is a powerful, values-driven animated musical that unites families and uplifts hearts – the perfect story to celebrate the holidays.”

“We’re deeply grateful for Cinemark’s shared commitment to bringing families together through meaningful, shared experiences at the cinema,” said Brandon Purdie, the head of theatrical at Angel. “Since the launch of our theatrical division in 2023, Cinemark has stood with us in our mission to amplify light through values-driven storytelling. We’re honored to continue that partnership as we bring David to theaters across the country this holiday season.”