Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback to Receive CinemaCon Rising Stars of the Year Award

Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, Courtesy of CinemaCon

Mitch Neuhauser, the managing director of CinemaCon announced today that Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback will receive this year’s CinemaCon Rising Stars of the Year Award. CinemaCon, the official convention of NATO, will be held April 24th-27th at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Ramos and Fishback will be presented with this special honor at the Big Screen Achievement Awards ceremony taking place on the evening of Thursday, April 27th.



Ramos and Fishback are set to take the big screen by storm in Paramount Pictures and Skydance’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts on June 9th. Directed by Steven Caple Jr., this latest installment in the blockbuster franchise promises to transport audiences on a thrilling, globetrotting adventure back to the ’90s alongside the iconic Autobots, while introducing a brand-new faction of Transformers, the Maximals, to join them as allies in the ongoing battle for Earth.



Anthony Ramos is known for inaugurating the dual roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in the critically acclaimed, Tony Award-winning Broadway musical “Hamilton”. His film credits include In the Heights, A Star is Born, Monsters and Men, Godzilla: King of Monsters, Patti Cake$, to name a few. He will soon appear in the upcoming films Distant and Dumb Money, and stars in the upcoming Marvel series “Iron Heart” for Disney+. As a recording artist, Ramos released his debut album in 2019, ”The Good & The Bad”, via Republic Records.

Dominique Fishback is currently enrapturing audiences with her performance in the critically acclaimed Amazon limited series “Swarm”, which she also produces. Fishback recently starred opposite Samuel L. Jackson in the Apple TV+ limited series “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey”, and starred alongside Daniel Kaluuya in the Academy Award-nominated Judas and the Black Messiah. Fishback has also starred in HBO’s “The Deuce”, and earned critical acclaim for her breakout role in Night Comes On. Beyond her work as an actress, Fishback is a spoken word poet and playwright, and has teamed up with Jamie Foxx to adapt her one-woman show, “Subverted”, into a new special.

“With a breadth of experience across theater, television and film, Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback will undoubtedly captivate audiences as they take on their first action-packed franchise film in this summer’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” noted Neuhauser. “We are thrilled to be honoring these two talented individuals with this year’s CinemaCon Rising Stars of the Year Award.”