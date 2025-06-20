Antipiracy Coalition ACE Welcomes First Member from Pakistan

Antipiracy coalition Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE) has announced MHL as its newest member.

MHL is Pakistan’s leading licensed content distribution and broadcast services provider, delivering end-to-end broadcast and OTT services for content providers, platforms, and distributors. MHL owns Begin, a subscription-based OTT platform offering premium Western entertainment and sports content to Pakistani audiences. MHL’s vision is to create an ecosystem that benefits creators, businesses, and consumers alike.

“Welcoming MHL into ACE’s ranks delivers a clear message to creators and consumers everywhere: digital piracy is a global threat—and so, too, is our fight to counter it,” said Charles Rivkin, Chairman and CEO of the Motion Picture Association and Chairman of ACE. “Our growing coalition, in Pakistan and around the world, is a surefire sign of our unending determination to protect content from criminal networks, defend audiences from the harms of piracy, and reinforce the foundation of a fair and thriving creative marketplace.”

“Joining ACE is a natural extension of MHL’s long-standing commitment to protecting licensed content and fostering a responsible content ecosystem,” said Raihan Merchant, Chairman of MHL. “Piracy weakens the creative economy by denying creators their due recognition and revenue. With ACE, we’re proud to contribute to a united global effort to safeguard content and support the rights of creators and distributors worldwide.”

MHL becomes the 57th company to join ACE since the coalition was formed in 2017.