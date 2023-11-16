Apollo Kinas Installs Christie Projectors and Vive Audio at New Multiplex in Lithuania

Courtesy of Christie, Image: Apollo Kinas.

Christie RGB laser projection and Vive Audio have been installed at Apollo Kinas’ new premium multiplex in the Vilnius Outlet shopping center in Lithuania. Christie partner BMK installed a Christie CP4425-RGB and five CP2415-RGB Real Laser illumination technology and all six auditoriums are accompanied by a Christie Vive Audio sound system. BMK installed Christie Vive Audio with LA4, LA3i Main Screen Channels, LA3Si and LS5S Surround, S218LP subwoofers in each screen, which are all powered by Powersoft Quattrocanali and Duocanali 4804 DSP amplifiers. The cinema opened on September 28th and can accommodate roughly 800 guests. The project took about two years to complete, from the initial drawings to the opening celebration.

“This cinema is fully equipped with many innovations to elevate the theater experience for Vilnius moviegoers, including three chair selections in each auditorium, comfortable recliners, food delivery, self-serve shop, and most importantly top-notch laser projection and immersive audio system. We are very happy that we chose Christie and BMK as our partners. They completed everything on time and the result exceeded our expectations,” says Donatas Ivoška, the head of the Lithuania marketing department at Apollo Kinas.

“We chose Christie’s solutions and services because of our long-standing track record of collaboration and excellent integration of technological innovation into practice,” says Gintautas Rimeikis, the systems architect at BMK. “The audience was pleased and impressed by the excellent image and sound quality. They mentioned that there is a very noticeable difference between this and other cinemas and agreed that this is truly a new generation cinema. Vive Audio is pleasantly surprising in its performance, particularly the excellent work of the center channel speakers,” adds Gintautas. “The LA4 and LA3i impress the client because of their physical size and their ability to fill the theater with sound. The projectors also met and exceeded our expectations. Their power output is calculated so that they will work perfectly over their lifetime without losing the desired and required brightness. This reduces the cost of maintenance and extends the longevity of the projectors.”

“It has been a pleasure to work alongside our partner BMK to support its outstanding work at Apollo Kinas,” says Chris Connett, the senior business development manager of EMEA cinema at Christie. “Apollo and BMK have gone to every effort to ensure an amazing experience for customers, which shines through everywhere – from the foyer to the seating, and to the cinema equipment, which is delivering spectacular screenings to thrill audiences. We’re delighted that our audiovisual technologies are playing their part.”