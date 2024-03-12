Araceli Vaello Joins CinemaNext as Vice President of Solutions Business Unit

Araceli Vaello, courtesy of CinemaNext

CinemaNext is pleased to announce the appointment of Araceli Vaello as vice president of its solutions business unit. In her new role, Araceli will lead the solutions team and drive the development and implementation of innovative CinemaNext-branded solutions to meet the evolving needs of our cinema customers.

Araceli brings over a decade of experience in the cinema technology industry, most recently serving as chief commercial officer at Volfoni 3D Group. She has a proven track record of success in sales, business development, and strategic leadership. Araceli will be based out of CinemaNext’s Valencia, Spain office and will be responsible for CinemaNext solutions activities in Europe, Africa, Middle East, and North America. Araceli is also continuing her wider involvements in the cinema industry, including her work for Women in Exhibition (WiE). Araceli Vaello will report directly to CinemaNext chief executive officer Georges Garic.

“We are thrilled to welcome Araceli to CinemaNext as the new Vice President of the Solutions Business Unit,” said Georges Garic, the chief executive officer of CinemaNext. “Her extensive experience and deep understanding of the cinema industry will be instrumental in driving the growth and success of our Solutions division. We look forward to working closely with Araceli to deliver innovative and tailored solutions that exceed our customers’ expectations.”

Araceli Vaello commented, “I am excited to join CinemaNext and lead the Solutions Business Unit during this exciting time of growth and transformation in the cinema industry. CinemaNext has established itself as a leader in cinema technology solutions, and I am eager to contribute to the development of cutting-edge solutions that drive value for our customers and partners.”