Art House Cinema Solutions Becomes Insight Cinema Solutions

Courtesy of Insight Cinema Solutions

Art House Cinema Solutions has announced a rebrand as Insight Cinema Solutions (ICS). The transformation reflects the company’s focus on delivering the insights and tools that help cinemas grow, thrive, and build deeper connections with their audiences. With ICS, cinema operators gain a fully integrated suite of tools from advanced ticketing and concessions to loyalty programs, marketing automation, and CRM systems, which are all designed specifically for the unique needs of independent exhibitors.

Longtime ICS customer Carla Turner, the executive director of Tropic Cinema, shared: “We’ve worked with this team for years, and they’ve always understood the unique realities of running an independent cinema. They’ve helped us streamline day-to-day operations, better understand our audience through data, and make more informed decisions about programming and outreach. The rebrand to Insight Cinema Solutions feels like a natural evolution of the thoughtful, responsive support we’ve come to rely on. We’re glad to see them step into this next chapter.”

“Our new name, Insight Cinema Solutions, captures the essence of what we provide to our customers – not just technology, but the actionable insights and tailored solutions that help independent and art house cinemas compete and flourish,” said Charlie Frankel, the founder and chief executive officer of ICS. “We are proud to stand beside our customers as true partners in growth with exceptional support, helping them increase sales, strengthen loyalty, and delight moviegoers.”

The company’s new website, logo, and brand identity are live at www.insightcinemasolutions.com.