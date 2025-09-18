Art House Convergence and Film Festival Alliance Reteam for 2026 Independent Film Exhibition Conference

The Independent Film Exhibition Conference (IND/EX) will return to Chicago June 22-25, 2026, bringing together art house cinema and film festival professionals from around the country for four days of community education, networking, and industry advancement. The conference is a joint partnership between Art House Convergence (AHC) and Film Festival Alliance (FFA) and is dedicated to advancing the reach, impact, and sustainability of independent exhibitors and film festivals.

Taking place in the Chicago Loop at venues including VenueSix10, Chicago Cultural Center, and other iconic Chicago locations, IND/EX 2026 will feature educational programs, skill-based workshops, industry experts, keynote speakers, vendor and distributor tradeshows, film screenings, and signature conference events.

“On behalf of the people of Chicago, I am thrilled to welcome IND/EX back to our great city,” said Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. “Chicago has always been a hub for creativity and storytelling. We look forward to shining a light on our local community of artists as well as the creatives and industry leaders who make films that unite and inspire us all.”

“We are honored to host the 2026 IND/EX, welcoming industry leaders and visionaries from across the country,” said DCASE Commissioner Clinée Hedspeth. “This convening underscores Chicago’s role as a champion of independent film and a beacon for cultural exchange and innovation in the arts. We look forward to sharing our dynamic film scene and world-class cultural landscape with a national audience.”

The 2024 IND/EX conference welcomed nearly 800 cinema professionals from 47 states, including visitors from Canada and Europe. Building on that success, IND/EX 2026 hopes to attract an even larger audience, with an enhanced focus on community building, audience development, and the evolving landscape of independent film exhibition.

“We are proud to continue our partnership in support of the community-driven exhibition sector and the independent film field at-large,” said AHC Board President Lela Meadow-Conner and FFA Board President Karen Carderelli in a joint statement. “Catalyzing the energy of our first collaboration, we’re looking forward to gathering festival and cinema workers, distributors, industry thought-leaders and stakeholders for more future-building in Chicago. We’re grateful to the staff and boards of our organizations for their continued commitment to convening in these challenging yet opportunity-filled times.”

Early Bird registration for the Independent Film Exhibition Conference begins January 20, 2026, with exclusive discounts for Art House Convergence and Film Festival Alliance members. For more information about IND/EX 2026, including accommodation details and sponsorship opportunities, visit indiefilmex.org.