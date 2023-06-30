Art House Convergence Announces Agile Ticketing Solutions Sponsorship

Courtesy of Art House Convergence

Art House Convergence (AHC) has announced an agreement with Agile Ticketing Solutions (ATS) to support core AHC programming and membership functions. Under the agreement, Agile will underwrite a year of benefits for current and new AHC members and provide AHC with platforms for constituent management, event registrations, member services, and customer support at no cost to the organization.

“Agile has been a crucial supporter of AHC through all its iterations,” said Lela Meadow-Conner, the president of the AHC board of directors. “Their generosity and commitment to the success of our organization has been instrumental, particularly during our transitional phase, and we are so grateful for their continued engagement.”

Richard Steward, Agile’s chief executive officer, noted, “Agile Ticketing Solutions has been a long-time committed partner of AHC and its constituency for more than a decade and our commitment continues to deepen. We are truly excited to be a part of this new dynamic organization and help carry the mission and vision forward.”

AHC is a coalition of independent exhibitors that connects, amplifies, and advocates for its community. Thanks to the support of Sundance Institute, as of 2023, the current iteration of AHC operates as a fully independent and incorporated organization with approximately 2,000 members across North America and Western Europe. To learn more visit arthouseconvergence.org