Art House Convergence Announces Interim Executive Director, New Board Leadership, and New Class of Board Members for 2026

Art House Convergence (AHC), the non-profit service organization dedicated to independent and art house cinemas, announced the hiring of Board President Lela Meadow-Conner as the organization’s first interim Executive Director. Additionally, AHC has elected seven new board members who will join the organization on January 1st, supporting its mission to strengthen the U.S.’s independent art house sector and amplify the vital role that they play in sustaining the arts, culture and cinema landscape–for filmmakers, distributors and audiences alike.

Meadow-Conner was elected to AHC’s inaugural board of directors in 2022 and has been President since 2023. As Interim Executive Director her priorities include building AHC’s new strategic plan, imagining AHC’s future organizational structure, and advocating for the significance that independent exhibitors play within the greater filmmaking ecosystem. She was previously Executive Director of Film Festival Alliance (2017-2022), operated a microcinema in Wichita, and served on the board of the Vidiots Foundation (2020-2024.) She began her career in exhibition as Co-Founder/Executive Director of the Tallgrass Film Festival. She will remain active with other projects under her mamafilm umbrella, including The Popcorn List.

Current AHC Vice President Deirdre Haj (former Executive Director Film Streams/Full Frame Documentary Festival) will step into the Presidency, Alicia Kozma (Executive Director, Indiana University Cinema) will reprise her role as Vice President, and Lex Sloan (Executive Director, The Roxie Theater) will join the Executive Committee as President Elect, alongside Treasurer Beth Barrett (Artistic Director, SIFF) and Secretary Javier Chavez (Programmer, AFI).

New board members include Taylour Chang (Director of Public Programs & Community Engagement, Bishop Museum), Gina Duncan (President Emeriti, BAM/Cultural Strategist), Tom Hall (Artistic Director, Montclair Film), Stacey Marbery (Cultural Strategist/Curator/Director), Cara Ogburn (Artistic Director, Milwaukee Film), Andrew Peterson (Executive Director, Film North/Artistic Director Provincetown International Film Festival), Lani Simeona (Operations & Program Supervisor, The Cary Theater.)

Departing members include Kolby Ari (Founder, Dreamland Cinema), Matt Bolish (Managing Director, Film at Lincoln Center), Logan Crow (Founder/Executive Director, The Frida Cinema), Ben Delgado (Director of Programming, FilmScene), Ben Godar (Founder/Executive Director, Des Moines Film/Varsity Cinema), and Arin Liberman (Former Executive Director, Rag Tag Cinema.)

AHC’s signature programs include an annual conference, the IND/EX bi-annual convening (in partnership with Film Festival Alliance), Art House Theater Day, the Art House Visiting Members Program, and other year-round initiatives that connect the independent exhibition community. IND/EX returns in June 22-25, 2026 in Chicago, IL.

“It’s an honor to step into this role as AHC continues its work to connect and advocate for the independent exhibition sector,” said Meadow-Conner. “Despite the many challenges we face in the industry and the world, community-driven theaters are thriving–because they know, and curate for, their audiences. I’m excited to work alongside our incredible team–Managing Director Kate Markham and Program Coordinator Colton Campbell–to share these success stories and take every opportunity to remind our stakeholders why supporting independent cinemas is pivotal for the holistic future of independent film.”

“Under Lela’s leadership, we’ll make great strides for cinemas nationwide in the coming year,” said Deirdre Haj. “And that work will be supported by our current and new board members, whose expertise and backgrounds are as expansive as they are impressive.”