Art House Convergence Announces New Board Members

Art House Convergence, which represents and advocates for the interests of independent exhibitors, has announced the election of six new board members following this summer’s open vote among AHC members. New elected to AHC’s Board as of August 2023 are:
- Kolby Ari, Dreamland Tulsa, Tulsa, OK
- Beth Barrett, SIFF, Seattle, WA
- Liana Bender, California Film Institute, San Rafael, CA
- Logan Crow, The Frida Cinema, Santa Ana, CA
- Kimel Fryer, Indie Memphis, Memphis, TN
- Lex Sloan, The Roxie Theater, San Francisco, CA
The Board of Art House Convergence was established in October of 2022 to, per AHC, “[rebuild] AHC as a democratic, transparent, diverse, equitable, inclusive organization.” A cornerstone of AHC, its annual conference of the same name, has not been held in-person since January of 2020; plans are in place to revive the conference in June of next year.
In addition to the aforementioned new Board Members, the members of the AHC Board are:
- Matt Bolish, Film at Lincoln Center, New York Film Festival, NY, NY
- Javier Chavez (Secretary), AFI Silver Theatre, Silver Spring, MD
- Yasmin Chin Eisenhauer, Amherst Cinema Arts Center, Amherst, MA
- Ben Delgado, FilmScene, Iowa City, IO
- Ben Godar (Treasurer), Des Moines Film, Des Moines, ID
- Deirdre Haj, Film Streams, Omaha, NE
- Alicia Kozma (Vice President), Indiana University Cinema, Bloomington, IN
- Arin Liberman, Ragtag Film Society, Colombia, MO
- Lela Meadow-Conner (President), mama.film, Wichita, KS
- Garineh Nazarian, Venera Films, NY, NY
- Asha Phelps, IFC Center, NY, NY
- TT Stern-Enzi, Over-the-Rhine International Film Festival, Cincinnati, OH
- Emelyn Stuart, Stuart Cinema, NY, NY
- Stephanye Watts, Be Reel Black Cinema Club, NY, NY
