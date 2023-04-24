Arts Alliance Media (AAM) Announce Screenwriter Agreement with National Amusements’ Showcase Cinemas

Image courtesy: Arts Alliance Media (AAM)

Arts Alliance Media (AAM), a global leader in digital cinema software and support, announced a new Screenwriter agreement with National Amusements’ Showcase Cinemas.

The partnership, which will enable AAM’s Screenwriter Theatre Management System (TMS) to power 390 screens throughout the National Amusements’ Showcase Cinemas network, will enable users to centrally manage content and KDMs at the theatre level, gain extensive site visibility, and automate their workflows.

Responsible for scheduling features, trailers, and advertisements, monitoring screens, and controlling playback for over 42,000 screens worldwide, AAM’s Screenwriter is the most widely deployed TMS in the world.

When partnered with Producer, AAM’s enterprise TMS and circuit management platform, National Amusements’ Showcase Cinemas can embrace progressive automation to centralize their workflows all from a single dashboard, building efficiency throughout their entire organization.

“Selecting best-in-class software is essential to maintaining successful operations and delivering a world-beating moviegoing experience, a primary driver behind our decision to partner with Arts Alliance Media,” Shawn Sullivan, Senior Vice President of Real Estate and U.S. and International Business and Legal Affairs at National Amusements, said in a press release.

“With extensive and forward-thinking functionality, combined with AAM’s exceptional customer care, the Screenwriter software package was unmatched in its ability to manage theatres more effectively and help us develop our long-term operations,” Kyle Addy, Director of Cinema Technology at National Amusements, said in the same press release.

“Joining an esteemed network of global exhibitors, we’re delighted that National Amusements’ Showcase Cinemas has selected Screenwriter as they look to refine their existing theatre management processes and set the foundation for future growth,” Peter Kim, Global Sales Director at Arts Alliance Media, added.