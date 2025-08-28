Arts Alliance Media and CinemaNext Partner to Deliver Energy-Saving Automation for Global Cinema

Courtesy Arts Alliance Media

Digital cinema software and support services provider Arts Alliance Media (AAM) and CinemaNext, the largest cinema exhibition services company in Europe, the U.S., the Middle East, and Africa, have announced a power-optimizing technology integration designed to help exhibitors worldwide reduce energy consumption, cut costs, and reduce their carbon footprint.

The integration combines AAM’s Screenwriter Theatre Management System (TMS) with CinemaNext’s PAA20+ Automation Adapter, enabling cinemas to automate power control across critical devices such as HVAC systems, audio amplifiers, and screen servers, via TMS scheduling. By eliminating manual intervention and aligning power usage with operational needs and live showtimes, exhibitors can fully automate their workflows for greater efficiency. This solution also delivers significant, measurable savings, providing exceptional value in regions where energy costs are high, such as Europe and Asia. Based on real-world operating data, cinemas will save a minimum of €6,500 annually for every 10 screens by reducing unnecessary energy consumption, with projected ROI achievable in under three years.

“Energy efficiency has become a critical priority for our industry,” explained Araceli Vaello, vice president of Solutions at CinemaNext. “This integration is a simple yet impactful way to reduce exhibitors’ operating costs and environmental impact, helping them to stay competitive in a challenging market.”

Designed for simple, stress-free setup, the PAA20+ installs easily into a 19” rack, uses rear-panel connectors for straightforward wiring, and is configured through an intuitive web interface. When combined with Screenwriter, a tool responsible for managing content, monitoring screens, and scheduling playlists, exhibitors can focus on streamlining operations and delivering the best possible audience experience.

David Ong, chief commercial officer at Arts Alliance Media, added, “This collaboration reinforces our commitment to delivering sustainable, cost-saving solutions for the cinema industry. By unlocking smarter power management, Screenwriter users can have an immediate opportunity to significantly reduce energy usage and operating expenses.”