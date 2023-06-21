Arts Alliance Media and Microcine Announce First European Screenlighter TMS Deployment

Courtesy of Arts Alliance Media

Arts Alliance Media (AAM) and Microcine, an Italian cinema technology integrator, have announced the first deployment of Screenlighter in Europe at Tivoli Cinema in Bologna, Italy. Screenlighter is a Theatre Management System (TMS) designed solely to meet the operational requirements of independent and 1-4 screen cinemas. The TMS software will help Tivoli Cinema manage content and devices more effectively at their two-screen location, a site that boasts one indoor studio and one summer arena.

Facilitating playlist creation, on-screen content control, reporting, and real-time site monitoring,

Screenlighter enables cinemas to evolve from manual operations to a centralized screen for content and KDM management. AAM’s new TMS package installs on cinemas’ existing hardware, meaning exhibitors can retain their current infrastructure to avoid unwanted equipment costs.

“Thanks to the NextGeneration EU recovery fund contribution for energy efficiency, we had the

opportunity to invest in a practical TMS that could help us better manage our content and summer exhibitions in our outdoor arena”, explained Davide Sotiropulos, the manager at Tivoli Cinema. “Screenlighter’s single interface has proved to be immediately intuitive for our group of volunteers which has reduced the difficulty of learning new systems.”

“Screenlighter was proposed to Tivoli Cinema because it’s the most suitable TMS to power a small cinema”, said Elia Orselli, the cinema engineer at Microcine. “With Screenlighter, the operators can easily create playlists for both projection systems and guarantee show punctuality, even in the event of rain throughout the summer.”

Roberto Marabotto, the global account director at Arts Alliance Media, added, “We’re proud to work hand-in-hand with Microcine to support the remarkable operations of Tivoli Cinema. As its first deployment in Europe, this deal represents a landmark moment for Screenlighter as we look to further expand our network of small and independent cinemas”.