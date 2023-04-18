Arts Alliance Media and Sound Vision Technical Announce Screenwriter TMS Partnership with Alamo Drafthouse Cinema

Courtesy of Arts Alliance Media

Arts Alliance Media (AAM) and Sound Vision Technical (SVT) have announced a new partnership with Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. Upgrading their network’s content management solution to AAM’s Screenwriter Theatre Management System (TMS), Alamo Drafthouse will centralize each site’s operations to gain comprehensive control over all screens, content and KDMs. The transition will enable Screenwriter to power all 345 screens throughout the chain’s locations across the United States. Responsible for scheduling features, trailers and advertisements, monitoring screens, and controlling playback for over 42,000 screens worldwide, AAM’s Screenwriter automates workflows, managing a theater’s entire workload from one central hub.

“We’re delighted to work hand-in-hand with AAM and SVT on our new, circuit-wide technology rollout”, explained Frankie Vaquerano, the director of presentation at Alamo Drafthouse. “Installing the Screenwriter TMS will empower our team to automate many essential practices and refine the digital operations of each of our esteemed locations”.

“We understand the importance of employing a reliable and versatile TMS that provides extensive site management functionality, which is why we’re confident AAM’s Screenwriter will exceed user expectations and help to provide a more seamless cinema experience”, said Chase Taylor, the owner of SVT.

Peter Kim, the global sales director at AAM, added, “Alamo Drafthouse are renowned for delivering the very best in movie-going experiences and, by selecting Screenwriter as their TMS of choice, they can rely on AAM to help deliver upon that impressive pursuit of excellence.”