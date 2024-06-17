Arts Alliance Media and Timewaying Unveil Europe’s First HeyLED Installation at Romania’s Inspire Cinema

Courtesy AAM

Digital cinema software and support provider Arts Alliance Media (AAM) and support, and Timewaying Technology Co., Ltd., a technology manufacturer specialising in 3D and LED solutions, has announced the first HeyLED cinema screen installation in Europe at Inspire Cinema, one of Romania’s leading cinema operators.

Representing another milestone in Inspire Cinema’s commitment to PLF experiences, local audiences can look forward to the immersive, DCI-certified HeyLED LA2K-10 cinema screen, measuring 10m in width and 5.5m in height.

Installed by VISUA, part of the VueAV Group and master integrator of professional AV and cinema technologies to Central and Eastern Europe, at the Electroputere Mall in Craiova, Inspire Cinema will officially open their high-performance HeyLED VIP auditorium, featuring the Christie VIVE audio 7.1 sound system, to moviegoers at the grand opening on 21st June 2024.

“We are always analysing market trends and studying new technologies to stay ahead of the curve and provide the best possible movie-going experience,” explained Adrian Cojocaru, CEO of Inspire Cinema. “Upon first viewing at AAM’s 2023 Tech Tour, I was deeply impressed by its immersive capabilities and am proud to represent the first exhibitor in Europe to adopt this pioneering technology.”

HeyLED offers a brightness range of up to 300 nits, a 30,000:1 contrast ratio, and 16-bit greyscale, combined with a DCI-P3 color gamut and patented >75% high pixel fill rate optics technology to refine on-screen images and reduce eye fatigue. With the ability to play non-DCI compliant private hire content, Inspire Cinema will also capitalise on HeyLED’s versatility in application, facilitating additional revenue-generating opportunities.

Kenny Chow, Chief Technology Officer at Timewaying, explained, “HeyLED represents a new generation technology that will push the boundaries of cinematic viewing further than ever before. We are delighted to partner with Inspire Cinema as we showcase the unique performance of HeyLED’s patented high pixel fill rate technology and its impact on movie exhibition.”

To date, HeyLED has successfully completed over 20 projects worldwide, including four 20-meter wide PLFs, the world’s largest LED screens. HeyLED has established a significant footprint with installations across the United States, the Middle East, Europe, and Asia.

Dale Miller, Technology Consultant for Arts Alliance Media, added, “this momentous HeyLED installation signifies a giant leap for LED in cinema. While presenting further opportunity to maximise box office revenue, HeyLED will add to Inspire Cinema’s exceptional PLF proposition to attract a wider range of moviegoers and deliver immersive experiences.”