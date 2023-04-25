Arts Alliance Media Announces Screenlighter Launch

Courtesy of AAM

Arts Alliance Media (AAM) has confirmed that Screenlighter, a new Theatre Management System (TMS) designed or small and independent cinemas, is now market-ready and available for deployment after a multitude of installations across the United States. After announcing their intention to release a compact version of AAM’s flagship TMS Screenwriter, Screenlighter was announced in October 2022 as a solution designed to solely meet the operational requirements of independent and 1-4 screen cinemas.

Facilitating playlist creation, on-screen content control, reporting, and real-time site monitoring, Screenlighter enables a centralized screen, for content and KDM management. Bolstering Screenlighter’s official launch, the lightweight TMS is already being used across the United States. As light in data size as it is in appearance, AAM’s new TMS package will install on cinemas’ existing hardware, meaning exhibitors can retain their current infrastructure to avoid unwanted equipment costs. Reinforced with a network of integrators, an experienced Support team, and a more advanced TMS offering in Screenwriter, AAM are on-hand to provide cinemas with a scalable framework for growth.

“Last year, we outlined a vision to support exhibition by catering to the needs of cinemas of all sizes. Today, we deliver on that vision”, announced David Ong, the chief commercial officer at Arts Alliance Media. “Screenlighter provides 1-4 screen exhibitors with a trusted and affordable TMS, and we’re ready to work with our network of integrators to support its deployment.”

LaDon Watson Cooper, the general manager of Ritz 3 Cinemas, a 3-screen cinema in Milan, Tennessee, explained, “Screenlighter has improved our operations significantly; most notably its KDM email functionality which means we no longer need to manually manage KDMs per screen.”

Meanwhile, Teri Richards, the owner and manager of Cinema 66, a four-screen cinema in Tell City, Indiana, commented, “Screenlighter’s automated KDM management has saved an enormous amount of time in preparing movies while the use of cues to switch off lamps in empty shows has been key to cost-cutting measures.”

William McMorrow, the director of product and design at Arts Alliance Media, added, “the introduction of Screenlighter now presents a large segment of the market, which was previously unrepresented with TMS offerings, with a fast, reliable, and easy-to-use solution that’s capable of transforming business operations.”