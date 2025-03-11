Arts Alliance Media Appoints Alan Bowen as Chief Executive Officer

Courtesy of Arts Alliance Media

Arts Alliance Media (AAM) has announced the appointment of Alan Bowen as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with immediate effect. Since joining AAM in 2019, Bowen has played a pivotal role in the company’s evolution, holding key positions including chief financial officer and chief operating officer. With over 30 years of executive management experience in the finance, entertainment, and technology sectors, operating in both B2C and B2B markets, Bowen has a demonstrated history of enhancing operational efficiency, fostering economic growth, and driving strategic business initiatives for leading organizations across Europe and the U.S.

As CEO, Bowen will remain steadfast in his mission to accelerate business growth, enhance customer satisfaction, and strengthen the company’s ability to further shape the industry’s future. AAM will continue to provide cinema solutions under Bowen’s leadership, including theatre and hardware management software, APIs and cloud services, and hardware devices such as HeyLED.

“I am honored to take on the role of CEO as we usher in a new era at Arts Alliance Media,” said Bowen. “AAM’s esteemed legacy, unwavering commitment to innovation, and exceptional team make it one of the most dynamic, forward-thinking companies in the industry, and I am delighted to lead the next phase of our journey. I look forward to empowering the exhibition community with unrivaled solutions that enhance theatre operations and elevate the moviegoing experience.”