Arts Alliance Media Celebrates 20 Years

Courtesy of AAM

Arts Alliance Media (AAM) is celebrating 20 years this week. Founded on June 17th, 2003, by Arts Alliance Ventures, AAM focused on replacing 35mm projectors with digital equipment before winning the UK’s Digital Screen Network bid in 2005. After negotiating with Hollywood studios to gain commitment to Virtual Print Fee (VPF) deals, AAM helped to negotiate, administer, and support the financing of digital conversion across Europe, Africa and Latin America.

Since the global digital upgrade, AAM has developed a suite of digital solutions to help exhibitors operate their cinemas, from content management to equipment monitoring. AAM now services a footprint of 43,897 screens worldwide. AAM’s long-term vision now is to serve exhibitors through innovative theater-enhancing solutions. Having reached this significant milestone on the week of CineEurope 2023, the AAM team are present in Barcelona to commemorate the milestone.

“Throughout the years, I have seen AAM navigate through different eras, from the digital switchover to centralised theatre management, and at every stage the company has always done what’s right for exhibition”, explained Howard Kiedaisch, the chairman of Arts Alliance Media. “Our company has a remarkable ability to analyse the industry’s requirements, identify emerging technologies, and consistently bring new solutions to market.”

Alan Bowen, the general manager and chief financial officer at Arts Alliance Media, added, “reaching 20 years in business is an impressive landmark for any company, and huge credit must go to everyone who has supported AAM throughout our journey and helped to grow our industry-leading footprint, from employees past and present to all our partners and customers.”

“We’re very proud of our history and eager to ensure the next phase in our journey mirrors the success of the first”, explained David Ong, the chief commercial officer at Arts Alliance Media. “While expanding the footprint of our software users, our next era will see AAM build a larger eco-system of solutions to become a one-stop shop for cinematic products and services”.