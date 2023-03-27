Arts Alliance Media (AAM) and HOYTS Cinema Technology Group Announce Screenwriter Partnership with Australia’s Palace Cinemas

Arts Alliance Media (AAM), a global leader in digital cinema software and support, and HOYTS Cinema Technology Group, Australia and New Zealand’s leading cinema technology services company, have announced a new Screenwriter partnership with Palace Cinemas, the fifth-largest cinema chain in Australia.

Opting to switch their theaters’ content solution to AAM’s Screenwriter Theatre Management System (TMS), Palace Cinemas will centralize on-site operations, drive workflow efficiency, and control content. HOYTS CTG is currently facilitating the rollout enabling Screenwriter to power 125 screens across the country.

Responsible for scheduling features, trailers and advertisements, monitoring screens, and controlling playback for over 42,000 screens worldwide, AAM’s Screenwriter remains the most widely deployed TMS in the world. By automating workflows and managing a theater’s entire workload from one central hub, exhibitors can build efficiency in operations and enable site-level staff to focus on the experience of their audiences.

“We recognize the power of Screenwriter and how, with hardware automation, enhanced site visibility, and simplified content and KDM management, we can provide a seamless cinema experience for both our staff and audiences,” Palace Cinemas’ Operations and HR Manager Lilly Ford said in a press release.

“As long-standing partners with Arts Alliance Media and active recipients of their Screenwriter TMS, we understand the value this software upgrade will bring and are delighted to support Palace Cinemas with their progressive nation-wide installation,” HOYTS CTG’s Managing Director Adam Wrightson added.

“To add Palace Cinemas, one of the leading cinema chains in Australia, to our network of valued exhibitors and upgrade their full circuit to Screenwriter TMS reflects the leading functionality our software delivers and the absolute trust we instill in our partners,” AAM’s Vice President of Asia Pacific David Ong added.