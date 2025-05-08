Arts Alliance Media Launches TMS Upgrades to Enhance Usability

Photo courtesy Arts Alliance Media

Digital cinema software and support services provider Arts Alliance Media has launched an update to their Enterprise theater management system (TMS), Producer, initially launched in 2017 to enable exhibitors to schedule and manage content across all sites within their network from a single, centralized dashboard.

Producer users can now switch between the classic light mode and a brand-new dark mode interface, designed to reduce eye strain and enhance usability in low-light environments. In addition, Producer’s familiar dark blue accents have been refreshed to a brighter, more vibrant shade of blue, enhancing interface clarity and improving overall usability. The update also brings full responsive support for tablet devices, allowing users to manage circuits and content on the move.

“We remain committed to evolving Producer in line with the needs of modern exhibitors,” explained Alan Bowen, CEO of Arts Alliance Media. “With this latest update, we’ve combined meaningful UX enhancements with the unmatched functionality our users rely on, further reinforcing Producer as a powerful, future-ready solution.”

Stephany Villegas, Product Manager of Producer, added: “This update marks the next step in Producer’s evolution. In addition to a suite of visual enhancements, we’ve focused on delivering a more responsive and accessible interface, improving performance across devices while maintaining the depth of functionality that sets Producer apart.”