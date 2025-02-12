Arts Alliance Media Partners with CineBid to Deliver Programmatic Advertising Solution to Global Cinema

Photo courtesy Arts Alliance Media, CineBid

Digital cinema software and support services provider Arts Alliance Media (AAM) has entered into a new strategic partnership with CineBid, a technology provider specializing in digital cinema advertising, to offer users of AAM’s theater management system (TMS) Screenwriter to a new programmatic advertising solution that integrates both the supply and demand sides of the cinema industry.

By leveraging AAM’s advanced cloud and API services, CineBid’s programmatic ad platform will be made available to AAM’s global Screenwriter network of over 45,000 screens. This platform enables exhibitors and sales houses to digitize their ad inventory, providing access to a broader range of advertisers and optimizing revenue streams. By transitioning from traditional time-based, rate card purchases to a cost-per-thousand-impressions (CPM) model, CineBid allows cinema inventory to connect with advertising agencies’ digital budgets, making it easier for brands to incorporate cinema into their media mix.

“We are delighted to have agreed this international partnership with Arts Alliance Media and are looking forward to working with their forward-thinking team and extensive client base, on the roll out of this platform,” said Estaban Lupin, CEO of CineBid. “While all independent research supports the view that cinema advertising has the highest impact and commands superior emotion and attention spans, it has been sadly neglected due to a lack of appropriate technology, limiting participation to a narrow range of brands. By aggregating supply from exhibitors and demand from a broader range of digital clients, we aim to create a liquid, transparent, and independent marketplace that benefits all participants.”

AAM’s suite of Cloud and APIs services play a vital role in streamlining cinema advertising operations. The Delivery API ensures content delivery, while the SMPTE Logs API retrieves essential playback data. The Inventory API checks ad slot availability and theater schedules, the Pack API enables rapid ad pack updates, and the Schedule Logs API provides real-time playback reporting. Together, these APIs significantly enhance efficiency while creating collaboration opportunities to unlock new revenue streams.

David Ong, Chief Commercial Officer at Arts Alliance Media, added, “We are proud to partner with CineBid, whose innovative technology and deep expertise position them as a front-runner in digital cinema advertising. By integrating their programmatic technology with our Cloud and API suite, we are facilitating new revenue opportunities for our global network of Screenwriter users. It’s exciting to see the value in harnessing our advanced digital infrastructure to drive efficiency and maximize advertising potential in cinemas worldwide.”

