Arts Alliance Media Partners with ShowPlace ICON Theatre and Kitchen

Courtesy of ShowPlace ICON

Arts Alliance Media (AAM) has announced a new Screenwriter partnership with ShowPlace ICON Theatre & Kitchen. Opting to upgrade their theaters’ content management platform to AAM’s Screenwriter Theatre Management System (TMS), ShowPlace ICON will automate on-site operations, manage KDMs, and enable real-time visibility for 78 screens across Illinois, Minnesota, New Jersey, Virginia, and California.

Responsible for scheduling features, trailers and advertisements, monitoring screens, and controlling playback for over 43,000 screens worldwide, AAM’s Screenwriter automates workflows and manages a theater’s workload from one central hub, allowing exhibitors to build efficiency in operations and enabling site-level staff to focus on the experience of their audiences.

“ShowPlace ICON prides itself on providing a premiere cinematic experience. Arts Alliance Media’s Screenwriter gives us a best-in-class operational solution to achieve this overall goal,” said Fred Meyers, the chief executive officer of ShowPlace ICON Theatre & Kitchen. “With this market-leading TMS installed throughout our circuit, we continue to build efficiency in our workflows and simplify day-to-day operations while simultaneously decreasing the risk of schedule and content related incidents.”

Peter Kim, the global sales director at Arts Alliance Media, added, “ShowPlace ICON Theatre & Kitchen has a long, rich history in cinema in which they have championed first-class technologies and movie- going experiences. We are delighted to add them to our esteemed network of US exhibitors and support their long-term operations.”