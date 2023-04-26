Arts Alliance Media Reveals HeyLED and MX4D in First LA Tech Tour

Courtesy of Arts Alliance Media

Arts Alliance Media (AAM) has revealed their portfolio’s PLF solutions at the inaugural AAM Tech Tour in Los Angeles. The tour provided an opportunity for the cinema community to experience, receive insight and hear from the manufacturers of MX4D and HeyLED. Starting the day-long event at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard, attendees received a demonstration of MX4D in an eSports and feature setting as Dan Jamele, the co-founder and chief executive officer of MediaMation (MMI), gave context to the eSports trend, an overview of MMI’s history in cinema, and insight into product operations and maintenance, before visitors departed via coach to the next stop, Krikorian Premiere Theatres.

At Krikorian Premiere Theatres, Dale Miller, a technology consultant at AAM and the HeyLED event host, expanded upon LED’s relevance in today’s market, reflecting on the enhanced visual capabilities, its appeal to younger audiences, and the value proposition for early adopters. Kenny Chow, the chief technology officer at Shenzhen Timewaying Ltd, delivered a comprehensive overview of HeyLED’s innovative technology, comparing the benefits with projection and detailing the product’s specifications and plans for the future. The concept of the ‘upper level balcony’ and auditorium redesign was also introduced by Timewaying, detailing the possibility of raising the back four rows of the auditorium to deliver a VIP viewing experience exclusive to LED.

“Our first Tech Tour was really to provide an opportunity for the industry to experience these technologies for themselves and understand how progressive PLF solutions like HeyLED are shaping the future of cinema”, explained David Ong, the chief commercial officer at AAM.

“Now, we have displayed the true potential of HeyLED”, added Kenny Chow. “Our guests have not only discovered how LED can transform cinematic viewing through enhanced colour, brightness and contrast, but experienced the superior quality in 3D and 2D depth perception when compared with projection.”

“Christie, in partnership with HeyLED’s on-screen visuals, was able to provide a first-rate sound solution using Vive Audio’s 40-degree vertical dispersion and 100-degree horizontal dispersion of coverage for full stage immersion and excellent sound quality,” explained Josh Kolbeck, senior director of business development & account management at Christie.