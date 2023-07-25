Arts Alliance Media to Power Yorck Kinogruppe’s ARTE Sommerkino Kulturforum with Screenwriter TMS

Courtesy of Arts Alliance Media

Arts Alliance Media (AAM) has announced a partnership with Yorck Kinogruppe, Germany’s largest network of arthouse cinemas to enable Screenwriter to manage all content and scheduling at this summer’s ARTE Sommerkino Kulturforum, an open-air cinema in Berlin, Germany. Every year, Yorck Kinogruppe transforms the Kulturforum, a cultural center of museums, libraries, and philharmonic concert halls into an open-air cinema between June and August. Showcasing a unique collection of seasonal highlights, classics, and popular movies every day, moviegoers can enjoy the big screen experience with a view of the Berlin skyline. Offering comprehensive playlist creation, content management, and on-screen visibility from one central location, Yorck Kinogruppe have employed Screenwriter, AAM’s flagship Theatre Management System (TMS), to manage this summer’s daily cinema event.

“The ARTE Sommerkino Kulturforum has become highly revered event in Berlin, not least because of its iconic location, but because it’s a celebration of the arts, therefore utilizing a reliable and versatile TMS like Screenwriter is essential to its success”, explained Arnim Donath, the cinema technician at Yorck Kinogruppe.

Roberto Marabotto, the global account director at Arts Alliance Media, added, “we feel a great sense of pride in being selected to power the ARTE Sommerkino Kulturforum. With Screenwriter, Yorck Kinogruppe gain access to an experienced technical team and a solution which has supported some of the world’s most distinct film festivals, giving them the platform to continue building strong connections with their audiences”.