Arts Alliance Media’s Screenwriter TMS to Support CineEurope 2025

Courtesy of Arts Alliance Media

Arts Alliance Media (AAM) and Motion Picture MovieWorks (MPM) have announced that AAM’s Screenwriter Theatre Management System (TMS) will manage content and scheduling at CineEurope for the eighth consecutive year. Hosted annually in Barcelona, CineEurope is organized by the Film Expos Group and showcases upcoming film releases, new technologies, and offers a platform for networking and industry insight.

Screenwriter, AAM’s flagship TMS, will once again play a key role in the event’s operations, continuing its support since 2017. Screenwriter will provide centralized content management and real-time visibility across all connected screens. While MPM will be on-site to operate Screenwriter and deliver localized technical support to ensure another seamless CineEurope experience.

“Screenwriter’s powerful content management capabilities not only supports our mission to deliver high-quality experiences for both organisers and attendees, but significantly reduces the time and effort required behind the scenes,” explained Stephen Field, the senior engineer at Motion Picture Movieworks.

David Ong, the chief commercial officer at Arts Alliance Media, commented, “As proud partners of MPM and long-standing contributors to CineEurope, we are confident that the continued use of Screenwriter will help to deliver another outstanding edition.”