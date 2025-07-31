Attend “The Conjuring Universe: Origin to Last Rites” Series Only at Regal Ahead of the Newest Film’s Release

Courtesy Regal

From August 18 through September 3, Regal, in partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures, is summoning the presence of hardcore horror fans for The Conjuring Universe: Origin to Last Rites, an exclusive theatrical series celebrating New Line Cinema’s iconic film franchise that redefined supernatural terror.

Beginning with The Nun through the previous entry in Ed and Lorraine Warren’s demonic saga, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, this curated 11-night, eight-film series invites horror fans to relive each chapter of The Conjuring Universe on the big screen, leading to The Conjuring: Last Rites‘ release on September 5.

The Conjuring (2013)

Annabelle (2014)

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

Annabelle: Creation (2017)

The Nun (2018)

Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021)

The Nun II (2023)

“We created this cinematic event especially for horror-loving moviegoers, giving them the opportunity to experience the Conjuring saga the way it was meant to be seen,” said Brooks LeBoeuf, senior vice president of U.S. content at Regal. “Watching these films again—or for the first time—in a darkened theater among a dedicated fandom just further builds the appropriately dreadful atmosphere.”

Regal and horror authority FANGORIA have teamed up to reward loyal moviegoers who attend each and every film in The Conjuring Universe: Origin to Last Rites series. Regal Crown Club members can earn reward credits, discounts, FANGORIA merch, free popcorn, and more along their supernatural journey through each The Conjuring Universe title.

For movie-themed collectible merchandise enthusiasts, Regal locations showing the eight films in The Conjuring Universe series will offer a limited supply of Annabelle-inspired popcorn containers priced at $44.99, which includes a large popcorn.

Advance tickets for the rereleased films of The Conjuring Universe can be possessed with an Unlimited subscription or at the price of $6.66 each.