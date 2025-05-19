Australia’s Village Cinemas to Open New IMAX Experience at Fountain Gate This November

Australian cinema chain Village Cinemas has announced the opening of a brand-new IMAX cinema at its Fountain Gate location, located in the Westfield Fountain Gate shopping center in the suburbs of Melbourne.

Scheduled to open in November 2025, Fountain Gate’s new auditorium will be equipped with Imax with Laser 4k projection technology, including a new optical engine, custom designed lenses, and a suite of proprietary technology that delivers brighter images with increased resolution, deeper contrast, and the widest range of colors exclusively to IMAX screens.

This marks the first partnership between IMAX, Village Cinemas and Scentre Group, who operate many of Australia’s largest shopping centres and retail destinations, including Westfield Fountain Gate.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to bring IMAX to Fountain Gate,” said Village Cinemas CEO Clark Kirby. “With demand for premium cinema at an all-time high, IMAX represents the next evolution of Village Cinemas’ blockbuster experience . Village Cinemas has deep roots in Australian cinema and our mission has always been to deliver world-class experiences to our guests. We can’t wait to deliver this incredible new cinema to audiences in Melbourne’s south-east.”

“This partnership brings a new IMAX location to one of the Australia’s top moviegoing locations, underscoring our incredible momentum across network and box office growth in the country,” said Giovanni Dolci, Chief Commercial Officer for IMAX. “It’s clear the demand for the IMAX Experience is only growing in Australia, one of the world’s premiere moviegoing markets, and we look forward to meeting that demand with our expanding roster of world-class partners.”