AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER Crosses $100 Million Mark at the Global Box Office in CJ 4DPLEX’s ScreenX and 4DX Theatres

Cinema technology company CJ 4DPLEX, which produces the immersive seating experience 4DX and the panoramic screen format ScreenX, announced that 20th Century Studios, Lightstorm Entertainment, and James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has eclipsed $100 million at the global box office in 4DX and ScreenX.

“The $100 million threshold is a testament of this epic film’s global popularity and the growing excitement to see films like Avatar: The Way of Water in ScreenX and 4DX,” said Jongryul Kim, CEO, CJ 4DPLEX and Don Savant, CEO and President, CJ 4DPLEX America.

CJ 4DPLEX worked closely with 20th Century Studios, James Cameron, and Lightstorm Entertainment on the ScreenX version of Avatar: The Way of Water, adding exclusive story-enhancing material to the format’s immersive panoramic screen. 4DX’s multi-sensory technology, meanwhile, submerges audiences into the action of the film by utilizing over 21 unique motion and environmental effects. Avatar: The Way of Water continues to play in 4DX and ScreenX theaters around the world.